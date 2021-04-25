Abu Dhabi: More than a million sites across Abu Dhabi have been treated as part of an intensive pest control drive in the emirate.
Undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), the drive targeted 1.3 million sites and was completed before the start of Ramadan, the authority said in a statement on Sunday. Among the treated sites were mosques, government slaughterhouses, public parks, markets and residential areas.
Pests like mosquitoes, flies, rodents, cockroaches and ants, as well as stray animals, were removed during the pest control drive. In addition, Tadweer also completed pest control services recorded in 24,554 requests in the first three months of the year.
Changing weather
Pest numbers in the emirate tend to increase during periods of changing weather. At these times, Tadweer steps up efforts to ensure public health and hygiene. The authority also only makes use of pesticides approved by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which have been proven not to negatively impact public health.
Mohammed Al Marzouqi, director of pest control projects at Tadweer, said the authority’s pest control efforts in the first quarter of the year had been successful at preventing further infestation. “Residents can [always] request pest control services by calling the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Center at 800 555 and reporting cases of infestation,” Al Marzouqi said.
Breeding grounds
“Certain environments also serve as fertile breeding grounds for pests, [so residents should be aware of the risks]. These include bodies of stagnant water, including in fountains, boats, agricultural pots, swimming pools, and irrigation ponds, and even those created by leaking pipes and broken taps,” he added.