Abu Dhabi: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) has revealed that the total number of UAE citizens who have benefited from its ‘Career Guidance Programme’ has exceeded 26,000 since its launch more than two years ago.

The Programme mainly focuses on the advantages of working in the private sector, job search tools, understanding the requirements of the labour market, and developing individual development plans to increase the opportunities to obtain suitable jobs.

With a Dh6.4 billion estimated budget for Nafis for 2024, the programme aims for 36,000 Emiratis to join the private sector workforce this year.

How it works

The Programme’s services, provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in cooperation with Nafis, involve counselling sessions, and assessing the professional goals of job seekers as well as employed individuals.

According to MoHRE, vocational guidance sessions focus on two categories of national cadres: the first is job seekers, while the second category is national employees working in the private sector whose practical experience does not exceed two years.

Group counselling sessions are divided into workshops aimed at developing the skills of new employees, employees who face challenges in the work environment, and many other topics.

Professional guidance workshops or sessions also allow attendees to discuss how to gain practical experiences that enhance the competitiveness of the new graduate, and how to overcome the pressures of work in the private sector, among others.

The Programme also allows individual sessions with human resources experts to obtain advice and guidance in searching for work, the correct way to write a CV, and finding a career path, in addition to watching inspiring videos of successful young national cadres.

Registering for services