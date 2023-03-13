Dubai: Union Coop, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, carried out a fire evacuation drill at Etihad Mall to determine the extent of readiness to deal with emergency cases and fires.
Union Coop said the training, which was organised in cooperation with the Dubai Civil Defence, focused on the application of precautionary and awareness measures that contribute to raising the efficiency and readiness of the retailer while ensuring a speedy response in the event of accidents or emergencies.
The outlet thanked the Civil Defence Department, which periodically conducts training exercises that raise prevention and safety indicators and raise awareness among community members in the emirate.