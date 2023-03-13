EtihadMallEvacuationDrill2-1678696074806
Mock evacuations are periodically held in cooperation with authorities to familiarise staff about emergency procedures Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Union Coop, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, carried out a fire evacuation drill at Etihad Mall to determine the extent of readiness to deal with emergency cases and fires.

A simulation exercise during the drill at the mall Image Credit: Supplied

Union Coop said the training, which was organised in cooperation with the Dubai Civil Defence, focused on the application of precautionary and awareness measures that contribute to raising the efficiency and readiness of the retailer while ensuring a speedy response in the event of accidents or emergencies.

The outlet thanked the Civil Defence Department, which periodically conducts training exercises that raise prevention and safety indicators and raise awareness among community members in the emirate.