Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence on Monday held an emergency evacuation drill at Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower in Dubai, in line with preparations for securing New Year’s celebrations.
Staff, guests and residents took part in the annual fire and evacuation drill at the 830m tower. The drill began at 10am with a fire scenario on the 112th floor – the floor from which New Year’s Eve fireworks will be launched.
Firefighters from Zaabel and Al Itihad stations arrived within four minutes of receiving the report. Safety officials in Burj Khalifa started the evacuation for the staff.
All done in 10 minutes
The site director from Dubai Civil Defence announced that the situation was under control 10 minutes into the drill.
Brigadier Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General of Dubai Civil Defence for Fire and Rescue Affairs, said the drill comes as part of the department’s strategy of having proper procedures in place during emergencies.
“The drill was to test our readiness as well as all fire alarms and systems to ensure successful evacuation plans,” he said.
Brig Al Mutawa praised the precautionary measures implemented in Burj Khalifa according to the best international practices to assure a high level of security for Dubai visitors.
Burj Khalifa and Dubai Civil Defence teams conducted the operation together.
At the stroke of midnight on December 31, the world’s tallest tower becomes the centrepiece of a pyrotechnics, light-and-laser extravaganza that will light up the night sky over Dubai Downtown.