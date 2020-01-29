Yousuf Al Otaiba Image Credit: WAM

Cairo: The UAE’s ambassador to Washington said in a statement on Tuesday that the UAE believes Palestinians and Israelis can achieve lasting peace and genuine coexistence with the support of the international community, the UAE Embassy in Washington said on Twitter.

Ambassador Yousuf Al Otaiba also announced the UAE’s appreciation to continued US efforts to reach a Palestinian-Israeli peace agreement.

The peace plan announced on Tuesday offers an important starting point for a return to negotiations within a US-led international framework, the ambassador said.

US President Donald Trump has proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.