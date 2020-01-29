Ramallah, Palestine: Thirteen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in protests against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Red Crescent said.
One person was taken to hospital after being hit with a rubber bullet, while 12 others were suffering from exposure to tear gas, a spokeswoman said.
An AFP reporter said around 200 Palestinians confronted Israeli forces near Ramallah in the West Bank, burning photos of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.