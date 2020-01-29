Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during a demonstration against US President Donald Trump's expected peace plan proposal on January 28, 2020, at the entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah. Image Credit: AFP

Ramallah, Palestine: Thirteen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in protests against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Red Crescent said.

One person was taken to hospital after being hit with a rubber bullet, while 12 others were suffering from exposure to tear gas, a spokeswoman said.