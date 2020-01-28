FILE photo: In this March 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington. Trump is holding back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief challenger ahead of the unveiling of the U.S. administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The meetings come just a month before Netanyahu and Benny Gantz are set to face off in national elections for the third time in less than a year. Image Credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, US officials said.

The plan calls for a four-year freeze in Israeli colony activity, and the doubling of Palestinian territory.

"Under this vision, Jerusalem will be Israel's undivided — very important — undivided capital," said Trump at the White House, with Israeli Prime Minister. But that's no big deal, we've already done it for you."

"Peace requires compromises, but we will not ask Isael to compromise its security," said Trump.

"I want this deal to be a great deal for the Palestinians. It's a historical opportunity for the Palestinians to reach an indep of their own, after 70 years..." he said.

"The Palestinian people have grown distrustful of the previous unfulfilled promises. We must break free of yesterday's failed plans."

"America will proudly open an embassy in Eastern Jerusalem...No Palestinian or Israel will be uprooted from their homes."