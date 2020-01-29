Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman reassured the Kingdom’s commitment to the Palestinian issue and Palestinian rights, in a phone call with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, the Saudi state news agency reported early on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump proposed on Tuesday the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.
Earlier, a Saudi foreign ministry statement reaffirmed its support to all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.
The ministry added that Saudi Arabia appreciates efforts by Trump to develop a comprehensive peace plan between Palestinians and Israelis.
The statement further added that Saudi Arabia encourages starting direct peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel under US auspices.