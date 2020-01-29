200129 Abbas
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he delivers a speech in the West Bank city of Ramallah on January 28, 2020, following the announcement by US President Donald Trump of the Mideast peace plan. Image Credit: AFP

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan a “conspiracy” and said to him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his people’s rights “are not for sale”.

“I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass,” Abbas said in a televised address in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Abbas’s comments came after Trump proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough between the Palestinians and Israel.

