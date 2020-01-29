Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday called US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan a “conspiracy” and said to him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his people’s rights “are not for sale”.

“I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass,” Abbas said in a televised address in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.