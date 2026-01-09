GOLD/FOREX
Iran protests: Reza Pahlavi issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

Pahlavi points to internet blackout and potential force against protesters in Washington

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, speaks during a news conference, June 23, 2025 in Paris.
(AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File)

Washington: The exiled son of Iran's late Shah on Friday appealed to US President Donald Trump to intervene urgently as protests persisted in the Islamic republic.

"Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support and action," Reza Pahlavi wrote on social media. "Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran."

Pahlavi, who lives in the Washington area, did not specify the intervention he was seeking but pointed both to an internet blackout and the threat of the use of force against protesters.

"I have called the people to the streets to fight for their freedom and to overwhelm the security forces with sheer numbers. Last night they did that," he wrote.

"Your threat to this criminal regime has also kept the regime's thugs at bay. But time is of the essence. The people will be on the streets again in an hour. I am asking you to help."

Trump, who ordered bombing last year of Iranian nuclear sites in coordination with Israel, has threatened military action if authorities kill protesters who have taken to the streets in mass protests initially triggered by concerns over the cost of living. 

