Dubai: Community members are mourning the loss of a 19-year-old Dubai student who, according to his family, died of a suspected heatstroke while hiking in one of the northern emirates.

Shaun D’Souza, an Indian expat student at Heriot Watt University in Dubai, passed away after collapsing due to the suspected heatstroke and acidosis on Sunday, his father Elias Cyril D’Souza confirmed to Gulf News. In the context of heatstroke, acidosis refers to the buildup of excess acid in the body due to the inability to regulate temperature, leading to tissue breakdown, dehydration and impaired oxygen delivery.

Shaun is survived by his parents and two brothers, who are devastated by the tragedy.

A regular hiker, he was with a group of friends who went trekking on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance following his collapse, butcould not be saved, a family friend and a member of the church coordinating a memorial mass for Shaun said on behalf of his family.

“He was a swimmer, athlete and mountain climber,” she recalled.

Shaun loved nature and regularly enjoyed outdoor trips. He was popular among members of the church and friends from his school and university due to his congeniality.

“He wanted to touch lives, and he would be the first person to help whoever was in need. Age was not a barrier for him,” she said.

It is not clear how long the teen had been exposed to heat or how he had run out of water.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the highest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday was 44.8°C in Al Jazeera of Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi.

'Farewell Shaun'

Friends and church members have paid rich tributes to Shaun.

“Dear Shaunie, you brought such light to our days, and now there’s a space, in countless ways...We will miss you forever, in ways hard to say, in our hearts and prayers, you will forever stay. We pray that your kindness and joy will always shine, for you had a heart so gracious and divine,” a tribute shared by the St. Mary’s Church family said.

The church will host a memorial mass to bid farewell to Shaun at 5pm today, Thursday. On Friday, loved ones will be allowed to view him for one last time and pray for him at the Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre, said another post.

The family will fly home with his mortal remains on Saturday. He will be laid to rest at a church in his native place in the southwest Indian state of Karnataka on Sunday.

Previous advisories

Time and again, police and other authorities have advised hikers to follow guidelines while trekking in the mountains, especially during summer.

Officials have repeatedly stressed the need for visitors to mountainous areas to follow preventive measures and adhere to the guidelines aimed at ensuring their safety. Trekkers are asked to contact the number 999 in case of emergencies in mountains or valleys.

After a veteran female trekker passed away while hiking in 2018, trekkers in the UAE, regardless of their experience, were also advised to go hiking only with professional guides from reputable operators to minimise risks.

Professional instructors and guides are experts in planning routes, identifying risk levels, minimising hazards, taking precautionary measures, and have the right first aid care and emergency support measures planned, officials have pointed out.

Part of the preparation is to check the weather at the location on the day of the hike and to conduct a proper orientation of the trek’s hazards, especially the terrain.

Staying hydrated is also key. “You need a minimum of six litres of water per person if you’re going on a two-hour trek during this time of the year because it’s hot. But if you can’t carry it, don’t do it. Don’t go,” an official had told Gulf News earlier..