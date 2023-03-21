emirati-woman-dies-in-car-crash-in-fujairah-1-1679408806731
The driver was rushed to hospital but died as a result of severe injuries Image Credit: Fujairah Police

Fujairah: A 26-year-old Emirati woman died after her car swerved and rammed into a palm tree and then a wall of a house on Al Nakheel Street in the emirate of Fujairah.

Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said that a report was received from the Operations Room of the General Command in Fujairah stating that a vehicle had crashed into the wall of a house. Police found the accident had occurred as a result of the sudden deviation of the vehicle, which led to collision with a palm tree on the side of the road, and then with the wall of a house.

The site of the accident Image Credit: Fujairah Police

Col Al Dhanhani added that the rescue teams of the Fujairah Civil Defence were called, who succeeded in pulling out the driver from the vehicle after she was trapped as a result of the accident. She was immediately transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment, but she died as a result of the severe injuries.

Fujairah Police General Command called on drivers to adhere to safe driving during rain, follow the weather-related alerts instructions, reduce speed and leave a safe distance between vehicles.