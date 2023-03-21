Fujairah: A 26-year-old Emirati woman died after her car swerved and rammed into a palm tree and then a wall of a house on Al Nakheel Street in the emirate of Fujairah.
Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said that a report was received from the Operations Room of the General Command in Fujairah stating that a vehicle had crashed into the wall of a house. Police found the accident had occurred as a result of the sudden deviation of the vehicle, which led to collision with a palm tree on the side of the road, and then with the wall of a house.
Col Al Dhanhani added that the rescue teams of the Fujairah Civil Defence were called, who succeeded in pulling out the driver from the vehicle after she was trapped as a result of the accident. She was immediately transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment, but she died as a result of the severe injuries.
Fujairah Police General Command called on drivers to adhere to safe driving during rain, follow the weather-related alerts instructions, reduce speed and leave a safe distance between vehicles.