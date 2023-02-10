Ras Al Khaimah: A driver was arrested following a hit-and-run incident that killed an elderly man here.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested the 26-year-old driver who fled the scene after running over an elderly Arab man, who was killed instantly.
The arrest was made within three hours of the accident.
A report was received by the Central Operations Room of Ras Al Khaimah Police at 5.55am on Thursday, February 9, stating that a 72-year-old man had died in one of residential areas in a hit-and-run accident.
A hunt for the culprit was launched. Within three hours, the police succeeded in identifying him.
Confession
When he was arrested, he confessed to his act.
The advanced surveillance camera installed on the roads helped track the vehicle until it was found parked in front of a house. The vehicle was then impounded and the driver arrested.
Legal measures
He was referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures in preparation for his transfer to the Public Prosecution.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police called on the public to quickly report any traffic accident, as it has the technical and human capabilities that enables it to identify the perpetrator.
Police urged motorists to drive carefully, especially in residential areas, to avoid the recurrence of such unfortunate accidents.
Crime
Ras Al Khaimah Police said fleeing the scene of the accident is a crime punishable by law, in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law. They called on drivers to take the initiative in helping the victim and saving a life.