Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has warned drivers against being using handheld devices while driving, and released a video on its social media platforms to demonstrate the hazards of the behaviours.
In the clip shared by the police, a nasty traffic accident occurs because of phone use by a motorist driving a red sedan. The motorist fails to notice the red light on his side of the road, and enters the intersection as other vehicles are crossing, headed in the opposite direction.
The red sedan crashes into a white SUV, which veers off course. The sedan itself spins out of control and its front is completely wrecked.
“Being distracted with the phone at a traffic light puts road users at risk,” the Police warned.
Penalties
In Abu Dhabi, the use of handheld devices falls under the offence of distracted driving, which is penalised with a Dh800 fine and four black points. Running a red light is however a major traffic offence, with a Dh1,000 fine, 12 traffic black points, suspension of the motorist’s license for six months, a 30-day impoundment for the vehicle, and a Dh50,000 impound release fee. If the vehicle cannot be released within three months, it is also auctioned off.