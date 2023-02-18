Sharjah: Sharjah Police have released a number of people after interrogation and following their signing of pledges after a brawl on Friday night which took place at the conclusion of a football match between Sharjah and Khorfakkan.
Police on Saturday said the issue was solved amicably and no charges were registered against the people involved.
Earlier, police in the emirate had ordered the arrest of football fans who engaged in the brawl after the match on Friday evening.
Videos circulating on social media showed a number of fans quarrelled and fighting after the Adnoc Pro League match.
Sharjah Police in a social media post said, “Sharjah Police dealt with a quarrel after the end of the Sharjah and Khor Fakkan match in the ADNOC Pro League, and the necessary measures were taken against those who cause the fighting.”
Khor Fakkan won the game 1-0 at Saqr Bin Mohammad Al Qassimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan city.
Sharjah Police urged football fans to act responsibly and avoid acts that may endanger the lives and safety of others. The police called on the public to act responsibly, stressing that they will respond firmly to anyone who breaks the law.