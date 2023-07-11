Sharjah: The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department of the Sharjah Police General Command launched on Tuesday a proactive initiative allowing for "One-Day Test".

The move integrates the "preliminary and city" driver's license test together in one day, instead of requiring applicants to attend for several days. This initiative comes as part of the General Command's efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and happiness, an official said.

Colonel Khaled Mohammed Al Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said that the move forms part of Sharjah Police's keenness to develop and sustain its services to customers.

The force also seeks to promote smart transformation by providing services that exceed customers’ expectations, and enabling them to complete their transactions with ease, leading to customer satisfaction and happiness.

Offer starts July 11, 2023, ends in September

Colonel Al Kay revealed that the new initiative has launched and activated today, Tuesday (July 11, 2023). The initiative will continue until the end of September.

This way, those wishing to obtain the service of issuing a new driver's license from national service recruits and high school graduates will be able to complete their transaction in a record time that does not exceed one day's work.

The service will be rendered in two stages: electronic and in-person, the official added.

Electronic stage

Col. Al Kay explained: The first stage will be done electronically, without personal attendance.

This is will be done through the application of the Ministry of Interior (MOI), which includes opening a file for issuing a new driving license, and attending the theoretical classes.

Practical stage

After passing the theoretical test electronically, the transition to the second stage (personal attendance) — would include practical training sessions.

Prior to the practical test, applicants must go through the training conditions prescribed or stipulated among the requirements mandated for the driving institutes.

Final exam

The final exam — preliminary and city — will be scheduled within one day, instead of attending several training days.

The force has called upon national service recruits and high school graduates to take advantage of the initiative in order to shorten the time and effort in obtaining a UAE driver's licence.

Coordination

Meanwhile, Col. Rashid Ahmed Al Fardan, Head of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the department cooperated with Sharjah educational district and get contact number of the high school graduates.

So far, the Sharjah Driving Institute (SDI) sent messages to 9,000 students who enrolled in Sharjah city schools.