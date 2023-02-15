AJMAN: The Ajman Police General Command has signed partnership agreements with a number of modern optics centres to conduct eye tests for drivers wishing to obtain or renew a new driving licence.
Colonel Sultan Khalifa Abu Muhair, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ajman Police, said that Ajman Police signed agreements with Union Opticals, which have branches in the emirates of Ajman and Sharjah,and Aster Optics across its branches in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, in addition to Zo & Mo Optics, which were previously available in Ajman.
The fee for the eye examination has been standardised at Dh100.
Col. Abu Muhair said that these optic centres have been added after much study to provide convenient services in accordance with international best practices and ensure the safety of drivers and road users.