Comprehensive transport

The service expansion at the ITC aims to enhance user experiences, and improve satisfaction rates. According to the announcement, the shift is part of a comprehensive plan to further develop Abu Dhabi Emirate’s transport sector, and increase the competitiveness of all sectors in the local economy.

Continuity of services

The ITC will collaborate with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to ensure business continuity and provision of vehicle and driver licensing services while the shift is being finalised and implemented. In the meantime, the ITC has assured that all services will continue to be available and accessible through the existing licensing centres and digital channels until the transfer is completes.

“[The ITC assures the] continuity of vehicle and driver licensing with the same quality and level of services during this process … Close cooperation with all relevant strategic partners is a top priority at all times,” the ITC said in the statement.

The authority did not, however, reveal an exact timeline for the shift.

ITC role

At present, drivers and vehicle owners have to apply for their licenses, or renew vehicle licenses, at the designated licensing centres run by the Abu Dhabi Police. Renewal of individual driver licences, on the other hand, can be completed through the Abu Dhabi Government’s TAMM platform.

The ITC already regulates most other transport-related procedures and permits in the emirate. For instance, it operates the public bus network in the emirate, and also regulates taxis, taxi franchisees and ride sharing platforms. Last year, the authority also set up a new platform, named Asateel, to better monitor heavy vehicle operations and movements in the emirate. In addition, it regulates transport systems through the Darb road tolls and the Mawaqif parking regulation system. Over the last few years, the ITC has made real strides in rolling out driverless vehicles in the emirate — mainly within the capital’s Yas Island and Al Saadiyat Island — in order to make public transport greener and more sustainable.