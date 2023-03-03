Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I have been working in a private company for 5 years, and a month ago I submitted my resignation from work due to a salary cut and not receiving the commissions for more than a year. The employer told me that, according to the new labour law, I do not have the right to claim commissions that have passed for more than a year.

Is this correct and in accordance with the law? Do I have the right to claim compensation on the grounds that my resignation from work was because of my salary reduction and non-payment of commission? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

Labour claims have a short limitation period of only a year. This is stated in Article 54 of the Federal Decree Law 33 of 2021: ("A lawsuit related to any of the rights accrued under the provisions of this Decree-Law shall become time-barred after the lapse of one (1) year from the date of entitlement to the right that is the subject matter of the lawsuit").