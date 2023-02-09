The real estate office does not have the right to evict tenant by force

Question: A year ago, I rented a villa from a real estate office for a year, and it was mentioned in the lease contract that eviction is at the end of the contract. A month ago, the real estate office sent me a letter asking me to vacate at the end of February 2023.

According to the real estate office, it signed a lease contract for a new tenant at the beginning of March 2023. My question is that I am currently not ready to vacate, so does the real estate office have the right to evict me by force? What are the necessary legal measures to take, and do I have the right to continue and renew the lease despite the existence of the eviction clause in the lease? Please advise.

Answer:

The real estate firm does not have the right to evict you by force despite the existence of the eviction clause in the lease.

As per Article 6 of the Law No. 26 of 2007 (“the tenant continues to occupy property after expiry of the contract period without any objection by the landlord, then the contract shall be renewed for similar period or for one year, whichever is less, with the same terms and conditions.”)