Dubai: Ten people were injured in a bus accident on Dubai’s Umm Suqeim Road on Thursday morning, an official said.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department in Dubai, said the bus flipped-over after the driver fell asleep while driving.
“Initial reports showed that the driver was exhausted and fell asleep while driving. The bus swerved to the right and hit the road’s barrier and then flipped-over in the middle of the road. Ten people sustained between minor-to-moderate injuries,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
Police patrols and ambulance went to the scene to control the traffic and provide treatment to the injured.
Dubai Police said the bus was carrying 32 passengers and the accident happened on Umm Suqeim road after Zayed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan roundabout towards Shaikh Zayed Road.
Brig Al Mazroui urged companies to follow-up with their drivers and ensure they understood the importance of having plenty of rest before going on any journey.
“The bus driver obviously hadn’t got adequate rest or sleep, so he nearly caused the death of many people,” added Brig Al Mazroui.