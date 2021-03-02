Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has carried out 37,691 inspections of heavy vehicles resulting in 14,314 offences. Violations reported were related to the lack of compliance with the technical specifications and regulations governing the operation of heavy vehicles.
“These inspection campaigns were part of annual inspection plans developed by the Licensing Activities Monitoring Department. Last year, we carried out 37,691 inspections of heavy vehicles operated on various Dubai roads resulting in the issuance of 14,314 offence tickets for failure to comply with the technical and safety stipulations,” said Mohammed Nabhan, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring, Licensing Agency, RTA.
“The most frequent offences were: failure to comply with security and safety stipulations (3,593 offences), unroadworthy vehicles (3,428 offences), faulty rear and sidelights of the trailer (2,008 offences), and faulty tyres (1,644 vehicles). Inspections also covered commercial transport vehicles, sewage water transport and other heavy vehicles classified under commercial transport activities licensed by RTA,” he reported.
“The importance of such inspections is highlighted by the vital role of heavy trucks in supporting the local economy of Dubai, especially in view of the heavy reliance of logistical transport companies on such vehicles for the transportation of commodities.
“Road accidents of heavy vehicles can be fatal and may result in human and material losses much more than accidents of other types of vehicles. Therefore, it is imperative to ensure the safety of road users, be it pedestrians, drivers or other motorists. We stress the elements of safety, durability and technical aspects in deciding whether these vehicles and their drivers qualify for practising activities safely under sustained monitoring. The implementation of these aspects resulted in a significant drop in heavy truck accidents over the past four years (2017-2020),” concluded Nabhan.