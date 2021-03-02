1 of 5
Forbes magazine of America included the world's largest Ferris Wheel called Ain Dubai, which means eye of Dubai, in the list of the best places to visit during 2021 and 2022, and it is scheduled to open this year.
Image Credit: WAM
The wheel provides the possibility to see the Dubai skyline from inside a capsule sealed with glass at a 360-degree angle, at an altitude of 820 feet.
Image Credit: WAM
Slated to open 2021 the 210-metre structure will be the world’s tallest observation wheel. In terms of comparison, it will go past the 167 metre High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas, and the 135 metre London Eye.
Image Credit: WAM
For now, Ain Dubai is in the final stretch of its construction. Among Dubai’s super-high structures, Ain Dubai will stand tall. The Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park stands at 150 metres, and there is the observation deck on the Burj Khalifa, which is at 555 metres up in the sky.
Image Credit: Supplied
Even as construction is getting completed, the centre part of the Ferris Wheel lit up along with the outer ring, making it a fun sight at night for Dubai residents and visitors these past few days.
Image Credit: Insta/outstandinglifedubai