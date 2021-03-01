Dubai: Intercity bus routes will continue to remain suspended until further notice, which includes the temporary closure of 11 lines.
According to the website of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, seven lines of intercity buses are fully operational and have adopted the regular operational timings from 4 am to 1 am the following morning.
“Currently routes E303, 306, E307, E307A, E400, E411 and E16 are working between Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Hatta,” said the RTA.
Bus lines
Line E16 connects between Al Sabkha Bus Station and Hatta Bus Station, and line E303 connects between Union Square Metro Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah. Line E306 connects Al Ghubaia Bus Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, line E307 connects to Deira City Centre Bus Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, while line E307A works to transport passengers between Abu Hail Metro Station and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.
Line E400 connects the Union Square Metro Station in Dubai and the Ajman Bus Station, while the E411 bus line connects between the Etisalat Metro Station and the Ajman Bus Station.
The ferry line from Al Ghubaiba marine station to Sharjah Aquarium, and vice-versa, is also not operational and will remain suspended until further notice.
Rerouting of bus lines
The RTA further announced that a number of bus lines will be introduced, rerouted and cancelled effective from March 10, 2021.
The following changes will be made to the bus network, according to the RTA’s Wojhati journey planner, which include the following:
New Routes
- Route 5: Abu Hail metro station to Union Square bus station
- Route 6: Al Ghubaiba bus station to Dubai Healthcare City
Rerouting
- Route 28 previously terminating at Lamcy Plaza will be terminated at the newly opened Oud Metha bus station.
- Route 367 has been rerouted inside Mirdiff area in the direction travelling towards Mirdiff City Centre due to road network constraints.
- Route C18 previously terminating at Lamcy Plaza will be extended up to the newly opened Oud Metha bus station.
- Route F03 has been rerouted inside Mirdiff to serve/ cover additional areas.
- Route F10 has been rerouted inside Mirdiff area in the direction travelling towards Mirdiff City Centre due to road network constraints.
- Route F70 has been extended up to the newly opened Oud Metha bus station.
- Route X23 previously terminating at Gold Souk bus station will end at Al Ghubaiba bus station during peak hours and will terminate at Oud Metha bus station during off-peak hours.
Route cancelled
Route C07 will be cancelled from March 10, passengers using this route area advised to use the alternate services, such as the new bus routes 5 and 6.