Khor Fakkan: Four people were injured in an accident involving a car and a truck on the Sharjah-Khor Fakkan Road on Thursday afternoon.
The Police Operations Room in the Eastern Region received a call, saying that four people were injured in a car-truck collision on Sharjah-Khor Fakkan Road. Four ambulances and two first responder vehicles were immediately dispatched to the accident site. National Ambulance crew members treated the four injured persons on the spot. They had suffered minor-to- moderate injuries and were moved to Khor Fakkan Hospital for further treatment.
Sharjah Police have appealed to all drivers to exercise caution while on the road and adhere to traffic and safety guidelines and speed limits specified on the roads. Apart from that, motorists have been advised to leave sufficient distance between vehicles to ensure the safety of all road users.