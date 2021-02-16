Dubai: Around 2.1 million drivers licence were processed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) last year. Out of the total, about 72 per cent or more than 1.5m transactions were done via smart channels, the RTA announced on Tuesday.
Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA Licensing Agency, said: “The digitisation of licensing processes contributed effectively to easing the flow of transactions and saved the time and effort of clients.”
He added: “In 2020, RTA processed 105,653 applications for driver licences and issued 86,998 driving licences. Driver license renewal transactions clocked 205,203, and driving tests reached 551,147. Additionally, the number of theoretical and practical training hours conducted by RTA amounted to 2.7 million hours."
Extended validity
Al Ali also noted: “During the national disinfection programme, several measures were taken to make things easy for clients. The RTA extended the validity of 55,900 drivers’ licences at no cost to clients. We issued 700 e-drivers’ licenses whose holders passed the test but were unable to obtain the driver license. We also rescheduled 66,645 appointments for driving tests without extra charges.”