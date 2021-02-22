Dubai: Abu Dhabi Maritime and ADNOC have struck a five-year agreement to enhance safety along Abu Dhabi’s waterways. The deal will lead to increased exchange of information, data and expertise concerning the regulation and management of maritime activities, infrastructure developments and facilities on these routes.
Both parties will implement "robust and responsive" monitoring, risk-mitigation, business continuity and crisis management systems through coordinated plans, as well as through marine traffic and infrastructure projects within Abu Dhabi’s waters.
Abu Dhabi Maritime was formed last July by Abu Dhabi Ports - part of ADQ - through an agreement with Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), as the emirate’s custodian of waterways and marine ecosystems.
Its largest subsidiary is Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), with the deep water Khalifa Port as its maritime gateway.
Capt. Saif Rashid Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said: “Abu Dhabi Maritime’s co-operation agreement with ADNOC is another important step in boosting our emirate’s position as a global maritime centre by promoting sustainability as a critical driver in achieving economic success.
“Working closely with a leading and a highly accomplished national driver of economic activity such as ADNOC, allows our maritime community to optimise environmentally friendly and efficient rules and regulations to govern the safe passage of maritime traffic within our ports and across our waterways.”
ADNOC operates dedicated petroleum ports located in Jebel Dhanna, Ruwais, Das, Zirku and Mubarraz.