1 of 10
Tiger cubs play together next to their trainer at the Al-Buqaish private zoo in Sharjah.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
A trainer throws a ball towards two white lions. White lions are not albinos. Their unique hair and skin pigmentation are caused by a recessive gene known as chinchilla or colour inhibitor. The eyes, paw pads and skin of the white lion retain a bluish hue. White lions were first documented in 1972 in the Kruger National Park of South Africa, though legend and folklore suggest the white lions have existed for many ages.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
A trainer holds a lion cub as he places a snake around his neck at the Al-Buqaish private zoo in Sharjah.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Tiger cubs are weaned from their mothers by six months of age. However, they are still dependent on the prey their mothers procure for them. Although they are hunting on their own yet, cubs begin to explore and roam their surroundings more freely. Above, a tiger cub plays with a ball at the Al-Buqaish private zoo.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
White lions plays with a ball.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
A white lion catches a ball thrown by his trainer at the Al-Buqaish private zoo.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
A trainer feeds a bear at Al Buqaish private zoo in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
A trainer plays with a white lion at the Al-Buqaish private zoo.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Two white lions at the Al-Buqaish private zoo in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
A trainer holds a monkey at Al Buqaish private zoo in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Image Credit: AFP