Dubai: Dubai Police have averted a major accident on the busy Sheikh Zayed Road after a vehicle's cruise control malfunctioned and the driver was rendered helpless behind the wheels.

The driver, who sensed something was wrong, thankfully called the emergency number (999), and swift action by Dubai Police saved the day.

Working in tandem with the Command and Control Centre, traffic patrols rushed to where the vehicle was and rescued the driver. It was not immediately clear at what excat speed the car was travelling.

What is cruise control? Cruise control is an electric system that allows a driver to set the car to a certain speed, allowing him or her to take off the foot from the accelerator. It is usually employed during a long drive.

Symptoms of a failing cruise control include fluctuation of speed from that which has been set and/or inability to engage with the system due to a blown fuse, throttle problem, faulty transmission or speed sensor.

One patrol reached the driver’s vehicle in just a matter of minutes and, with the assistance of another patrol that had gotten ahead of it, worked to gradually bring it to a halt. This prevented what could have been a horrific accident as the driver had lost control over the car.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the traffic patrols received a report from the Command and Control Centre about the cruise control malfunction in the vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road heading towards Abu Dhabi.

He said, “The traffic patrols were immediately dispatched to Sheikh Zayed Road. When they spotted the vehicle past the Expo Bridge, they quickly secured the area around it and activated warning signs for other motorists. They then worked to reassure the visibly distressed driver. One of the patrols then positioned themselves in front of the vehicle and began gradually bringing it to a stop, while the other patrols secured the lane behind it.”

What needs to be done when cruise control fails

Brig. Jumaa bin Suwaidan emphasised the importance of drivers remaining calm when they encounter a cruise control malfunction.

He urged them to ensure their seatbelt is fastened, turn on the hazard lights and headlights, and promptly contact the emergency number (999) at the Command and Control Centre to report the situation.

He advised motorists to shift the transmission to neutral (N), turn off the engine and restart it immediately.

If that does not resolve the issue, the driver should apply firm, constant pressure on the brakes until the vehicle comes to a complete stop.

Failing that, they should gradually release the handbrake while maintaining a firm grip on the steering wheel.

If all previous attempts fail, the driver should alternate shifting the transmission between neutral (N) and drive (D) to regain control.