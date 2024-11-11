Dubai: Since its launching in 2014, Dubai Tram has transported more than 60 million passengers and travelled 6 million kilometres, it was revealed on Monday as the transport mode marked its 10th anniversary.

Dubai Tram’s punctuality has reached 99.9 per cent, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Its route connects 11 stations along Al Sufouh Road, with a total journey time of just 42 minutes from Al Sufouh Station to Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station. Passing by prominent destinations such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, JBR, and Dubai Marina, the tram offers “a seamless and scenic transit experience, appealing to both residents and tourists seeking convenient access to Dubai’s iconic landmarks”, the RTA added.

Integrated transportation

RTA has seamlessly integrated Dubai Tram with other transportation modes in the emirate — including Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, and cycling tracks — providing a convenient and accessible mobility experience across the city.

Dubai Tram leads the world as the first tram system with automatic platform doors at stations. It is also the first tram outside Europe to operate on a ground-level power supply system, eliminating overhead wires, and the first to feature fully air-conditioned stations year-round.

Dubai Tram comprises 11 cars, each offering seven compartments across three classes: Gold, Silver, and dedicated cabins for women and children.

Control centre