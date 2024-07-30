Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced to launch trial run of a smart inspection vehicle in a bid to effectively monitor metro and tram lines.

The vehicle which is equipped with cameras, is designed to monitor the rail right-of-way areas using advanced intelligence systems. The innovative vehicle can detect violations, restricted activities, and any damage within such zones.

This initiative aims to streamline daily inspection work across all rail right-of-way areas related to the Dubai Metro and Tram networks by utilising modern technological systems.

Rail infrastructure safety

Abdulrahman Al Janahi, Director of Rail Right of Way, at RTA’s Rail Agency stated that the initiative of smart inspection vehicle was launched in coordination with Smart Services Department.

“The initiative represents a significant step forward in RTA’s efforts to safeguard Dubai’s rail infrastructure. This technology will not only improve the efficiency of our inspections but also help us to quickly identify and address any issues, ensuring the safety and reliability of our rail services. The smart inspection vehicle uses artificial intelligence to keep up with rail network advancements,” he added.

Full coverage

The initiative aims to achieve full coverage of inspection areas, double the speed of preparing inspection reports, and ensure the reliability of outputs. It also seeks to reduce human errors in the inspection process and provide solid support for making well-informed decisions.