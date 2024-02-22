Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified motorists about anticipated delays on key roads across the city when the UAE Tour 2024 cycling race takes to the streets on Thursday afternoon, February 22.
The ride will take place between 12.30pm and 4pm.
The RTA issued a statement via the social media platform X, advising residents of potential traffic disruptions during the event and predicting delays of 10 to 15 minutes for drivers at certain junctions.
"Traffic will be temporarily suspended at street intersections along the route of the UAE Tour 2024 on Thursday, February 22, from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Once the last competitor passes, normal traffic flow will resume," RTA stated in the post.
UAE Tour Route
The 175km journey kicks off at Dubai Police Officer's Club, taking riders on a tour of Dubai's landmarks: a loop around Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai, then across Deira and skimming past the Big Flag. It then heads out of the city towards Al Qudra Cycletrack and Jumeirah Islands. Finally, it passes Palm Jumeirah before finishing in Dubai Harbour.
Key Areas
The cycling route begins on Oud Metha Road, then winds through Al Maktoum Bridge, Baniyas Street, Al Khaleej Street, Al Wasl Street, Al Safa Street, and Financial Centre Street.
Later stages cover Umm Sequim Street, Al Qudra Road, Saih Al Salam Street, Expo Road, Garn Al Sabkha Street, and First Al Khail Street, finishing near Palm Jumeirah.