Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year. Dubai recorded 1.43 minutes per customer in 2021, compared to around 15 minutes recorded by leading utility companies in the European Union (EU).
The achievement results from Dewa adopting the latest global technologies in energy generation, transmission and distribution.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said that Dewa’s smart grid is a critical component of its strategy to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure. The smart grid strategy contains ten programmes to be completed over the short, medium and long-term by 2035.
The programmes include Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Electricity, Advanced Metering Infrastructure for Water, Asset Management, Distribution Automation, Information Technology Infrastructure, Transmission Automation, System Integration, Telecommunications, Big Data and Analytics, and Security. Dewa has installed more than two million smart electricity and water meters in Dubai, increasing efficiency, reducing consumption, and enabling customers to monitor their consumption anytime and anywhere.
Read more
- Dewa installs 15 Green Charger stations for electric vehicles at Expo 2020 Dubai
- Dewa launches Green Summer competition in Dubai to encourage conservation
- Dubai: First batch of graduates from Dewa Capacity Building Programme to raise Emirati expertise in leadership and excellence
- Dubai: Dewa wins three prestigious Harvard Business Council Awards
Dewa’s results surpass major EU and American utility service providers in several indicators. In 2020, losses from electricity transmission and distribution networks were 3.3 per cent, compared to around 6-7 per cent in EU and the United States. Water network losses were also reduced to 5.1 per cent, compared to about 15 per cent in North America.