Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has launched the Green Summer competition as part of its ‘Let’s Make This Summer Green’ campaign. Dewa launched this campaign for the sixth consecutive year in June 2021, under the theme ‘Create memories that last forever’.

The competition encourages all community members to adopt a responsible and sustainable lifestyle in an interactive and entertaining way. Participants can log into their Dewa account on the smart app and complete three levels to enter the final raffle draw for valuable prizes. Winners will be announced at the end of this month.

‘For a safe and sustainable environment’

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, highlighted Dewa’s efforts to ensure a brighter future for future generations. Dewa provides multiple tools, smart services and conservation tips to implement Dubai’s strategies for protecting the environment, aligned with the Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce 30 per cent of electricity and water demand by 2030.

“Dewa follows a comprehensive strategy to creatively and effectively include all society members in the conservation of natural resources, as well as promoting healthy competition. We aim to build a sustainable heritage for not only infrastructure and sustainable services, but also sustainable practises to mitigate climate change,” added Al Tayer.

‘Cumulative savings of Dh1.35 billion’

“Throughout the year, Dewa launches innovative initiatives with motivational prizes so our customers can reduce consumption. Our programmes and initiatives between 2011 and 2020 have achieved cumulative savings within target groups amounting to 2.44TWh of electricity and 6.7 billion gallons of water, equivalent to a saving of Dh1.35 billion and reduction of 1.22 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions,” said Khawla Al Mehairi, executive vice-president of Strategy and Government Communications at Dewa.

Conservation tips

The ‘Let’s Make This Summer Green’ campaign highlights Dewa’s ‘Smart Living’ initiative for customers to monitor their consumption independently, simply by logging into their Dewa accounts on the website or smart app, check their data dashboard to monitor consumption, know more about residential customer tariff slabs, get conservation tips, and develop their conservation plans. Customers also benefit from the ‘My Sustainable Living’ programme to compare their consumption with similar homes, or purchase energy and water-saving devices from Dewa Store.