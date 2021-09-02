Abu Dhabi: The UAE will launch 50 new national projects this month to support the country’s development journey.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE will start the new season of government work this year in a different way.
On his Twitter handle Sheikh Mohamed said: “Brothers and sisters... We will start the new season of government work in the UAE this year in a different way. After consulting with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, we will announce 50 national projects during September. The UAE does not have the luxury of time and will not wait for global conditions to create its future. The UAE makes its future by itself.. September 5 will be the beginning.”
For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, called on the UAE people to take part in these project by harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness to seize the opportunities of the future.”
On his Twitter handle, Sheikh Mohamed said: “50 new national projects will be announced this month, extending our development journey for generations to come. The people of the UAE are encouraged to take part, harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness so our nation can seize the opportunities of the future.”