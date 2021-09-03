Khadija Mohammad Alaajil, manager of the Aman Shelter for Women and Children in Ras Al Khaimah, stressed that the country has prioritised addressing violence and discrimination against women and children by drafting a comprehensive national strategy Image Credit: WAM

Ras Al Khaimah: Khadija Mohammad Alaajil, manager of the Aman Shelter for Women and Children in Ras Al Khaimah, said the UAE has accomplished key achievements in combatting discrimination and violence against women and children.

Alaajil stressed the country has prioritised addressing violence and discrimination against women and children by drafting a comprehensive national strategy aimed at adopting preventive measures, as well as implementing necessary laws, protecting victims of violence and providing them with the necessary care and support through specialist centres.

Child adoption

The shelter dealt with 33 cases in the first and second quarters of 2021, while there were 52 requests for child adoption, she added, noting that adoption procedures include requirement for the adopting family to be Emirati and to ensure that the adopted child will be raised in a safe and healthy environment.

On the shelter’s role in supporting human trafficking victims, Alaajil stressed it was established upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to invest in productive ideas that will make the emirate free from all forms of violence.

620 inquiries on hotline

The shelter has organised 89 local and international initiatives aimed at raising the awareness of the Emirati community on violence against women and children, she further added, explaining that it has received 620 inquiries on its hotline, which was launched in October 2019 during the ‘Second Regional Conference Against Violence against Women and Children — the Reality and Strategies’.

Facility with larger capacity coming up