Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has concluded its first intensive Capacity Building training programme to prepare Emirati experts in leadership and excellence at senior functional positions in Dewa. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has concluded its first intensive Capacity Building training programme to prepare Emirati experts in leadership and excellence at senior functional positions at Dewa. This aims to develop their skills in relevant corporate excellence and evaluation processes. The programme supports graduates in developing their divisions based on the criteria and requirements of the government excellence system, and the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai. This is done by using various assessment tools for continuous improvement.

Around 21 trainees from different Dewa divisions participated in the programme supervised by experts in corporate excellence and specialists in Dewa’s key technical and administrative areas. The programme provided hands-on training on simulating evaluation processes and preparing evaluation reports.

Corporate excellence standards

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, highlighted that corporate maturity achieved by Dewa in excellence and the accumulated experience of its leaders in assessment were all factors that helped the organisation become one of the most prominent and distinguished global utilities in its operations. Experts from Dewa’s Human Resources department were on hand to train the cohort on analyse internal situations based on accredited DGEP corporate excellence standards and outlining strengths and opportunities for improvement.

‘Ensure growth and advancement of services’

“We continue to increase our efforts to prepare Emirati leaders to anticipate and shape the future as well as keep pace with rapid changes, global opportunities and challenges. This ensures preserving our gains and making new achievements. We work on institutionalising a culture of excellence and consolidating quality and sustainable excellence to ensure ongoing growth and advancement of services as well as operations.

"The wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a roadmap that guides us in our work to achieve the number one rank in all areas and be prepared for the post COVID-19 phase. Amid rapid changes in the business environment, we strive to develop the government excellence system and improve corporate performance to achieve outstanding, world-class excellence in Dubai. At Dewa, we realise the importance of excellence as a key tool to transform into the government of the future,” Al Tayer said.

Dubai Government Excellence Awards