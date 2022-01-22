Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has won three Diamond Level awards at the Harvard Business Council 2021 International Awards Second Cycle. The Harvard Business Council is based in New York, United States. Dewa won the Project Award, Information Technology Award, and Health and Safety Award, all at the Diamond Level.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, expressed his happiness on winning the awards. He also thanked Harvard Business Council for their efforts in recognising excellence.
“Winning these prestigious awards from the Harvard Business Council supports our efforts to realise the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strive for excellence and reach the top position in all areas. While we are proud of winning these prestigious awards, we will continue to support Dubai’s endeavour to become the city of the future,” said Al Tayer.
State-of-the-art digital infrastructure
Al Tayer explained that Dewa received the Diamond Level Project Award for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) system, with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030. Dewa won the Diamond Level Information Technology Award — thanks to the effectiveness of its state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and providing all its services through smart channels that provide customers with access to all its services anytime, anywhere.
Read more
- DEWA ups capacity of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park project to 330MW
- DEWA’s Al Namoos service with one step connection becomes popular among consultants and contractors in Dubai
- Dubai: Do this at home to ensure power supply and safety during rainy season
- Dubai’s DEWA-SAT 1 sends first signals from space
Winning the Diamond Level Health and Safety Award reflects Dewa’s commitment to improve the health and safety standards across all its projects and operations, in line with its Integrated Systems Policy through which, it is committed to the effective implementation of quality, health, safety and environmental management systems to provide its services according to the highest quality, efficiency and availability standards.