Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received 3,823 requests for electricity connection through Al Namoos service in 2021 compared to 3,457 requests in 2020 — an increase of 10 per cent, the authority said on Tuesday.
Al Namoos enables consultants and contractors to get electricity in one step, and five days for connections of up to 150kW for commercial and industrial projects.
By the end of 2021, the number of DEWA accredited consultants and contractors had reached 2,429, DEWA said in a press release.
Expediting business
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA is committed to expediting business in Dubai. It provides all resources to facilitate investments and offers a state-of-the-art infrastructure that keeps pace with sustainable development and foreign investment requirements.
He noted that DEWA launched Al Namoos service (an Emirati word for a winner in a race) in 2014 as part of several facilities for commercial and industrial projects.
The UAE, represented by DEWA, has the shortest time in the world to get electricity. Al Tayer praised the role of consultants and contractors who have contributed effectively to developing innovative initiatives with recommendations to accelerate electricity supply, according to the highest international standards.
One step connection
Rashid Bin Humaidan, executive vice president of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that DEWA received 17,235 requests for electricity connection through Al Namoos until the end of 2021. The service reduced the steps to get electricity to one step instead of three, and in five days only instead of 32 days earlier. There are no advance connection charges for commercial, industrial and residential projects as these charges are included in the first consumption bill after power connection.
DEWA enables consultants and contractors with video communication to respond to their technical enquiries swiftly. They can also complete their transactions anytime, anywhere easily and safely on DEWA’s smart app and website (www.dewa.gov.ae) without the need to visit DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres. This saves their time and effort and ensures the health and safety of all society members, the authority added.