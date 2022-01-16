Dubai: Production capacity of the first project of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has increased from 300 megawatts (MW) to 330MW. This results from u sing the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with Single Axis Tracking to increase energy production. The 900MW fifth phase, with an investment of Dh2.058 billion, is 60 per cent complete with 4.225 million safe working hours without injuries.

Making this announcement on Sunday, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said, “At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and innovation and transform into a sustainable green economy, by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy. This achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, is our biggest project to achieve this vision. It has a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030. The clean energy share is currently 11.38% of Dubai’s energy mix, and it will reach 13.3 per cent in Q1 of 2022. The current capacity at the Solar Park is 1527MW using solar photovoltaic panels. DEWA is implementing more projects with a total capacity of 1,333MW using solar photovoltaic and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in addition to future phases to reach 5,000MW by 2030.”