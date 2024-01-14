Dubai: Dubai Police and Genesis-UAE Juma Al Majid, the sole distributor of Genesis cars in the UAE, have joined hands for the 'Safe Driving Stars' initiative.

This programme seeks to highlight outstanding police patrol drivers who demonstrate prompt and secure responses to incidents.

A memorandum of cooperation (MoC) between both parties was signed establishing a solid strategic partnership between government and private entities in Dubai.

The MoC stipulates that Juma Al Majid, Genesis supports the Safe Driving Stars, which motivates and rewards police patrol drivers who show extraordinary safety awareness on the road and positively contribute to fulfilling Dubai Police’s strategic objectives.

In a ceremony recently held at the Dubai Police Officer Club, the MoC was signed by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police, and Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis UAE–Juma Al Majid.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi (R), Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police, and Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis UAE–Juma Al Majid Image Credit: Supplied

It was also attended by Expert Major General Juma Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, Colonel Samira Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Insurance Department, Colonel Ali Balrashid, Director of the Police Vehicle Department, Major Omar Al Khaja, Director of the Future Mobility Center, along with several officials and senior officers.

Cooperation

Al Falasi pointed out that their cooperation with Juma Al Majid Est. follows the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to enhance collaboration with all strategic partners in implementing social and humanitarian initiatives and projects that benefit employees and contribute to improving the quality of life in both internal and external work environments.

He also hailed the valuable contribution of Genesis-UAE Juma Al Majid Est. in supporting Dubai Police’s community projects, highlighting their role in serving both the employees and citizens while also promoting a culture of collaboration and fostering integration across different sectors that strengthens the overall security and safety system.

Meanwhile, Col Samira Al Ali lauded their fruitful cooperation and constructive partnership with Juma Al Majid Est. and their support of various activities and programs launched by Dubai Police, particularly the General Department of Transport and Rescue, by providing innovative and advanced solutions that enhance Dubai Police’s security patrol fleet, and drive performance levels forward through the utilisation of cutting-edge technologies and supportive features.

“This partnership empowers the force’s employees to actively contribute to achieving strategic goals in enhancing security, safety, and community well-being,” she continued.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis-UAE, stated: “We are always committed to providing innovative solutions in the field of mobility and promoting a culture of safety and security on the roads. Through this partnership, we aim to raise awareness among individuals about the significance of safety and responsible driving.

“As a leading company, we take great pride in sponsoring national initiatives and supporting the endeavours of the UAE towards enhancing the quality of life for its people.”

Al Zaben also commended the partnership between Genesis UAE-Juma Al Majid Est. and the Dubai Police in implementing various projects, including the ‘Safe Driving Stars’ initiative. He emphasised the company’s support for such initiatives and operating with a unified team spirit, in line with the wise leadership’s vision which recognises the significance of cooperation among various entities to elevate the standards of work and services across diverse fields.