Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have highlighted the safe manner in which motorists must come to a stop while driving if they are flagged down by a police patrol.
In a video clip shared on social media platforms, the Police outlined the following steps that should be followed during a traffic stop to ensure the safety of all road users:
-Ensure that the road is clear and use warning signs before changing lanes.
-Go to the nearest stop on the right side of the road.
-The driver must remain inside the vehicle, and without getting out, must follow the instructions of the traffic officer.
-After the stop and all procedures are over, make sure that the path is clear before starting out. Also use the warning indicators before as you move onto the road.
Traffic police may request motorists to make a stop if they notice dangerous driving practices, including the use of handheld devices while driving, or if they are following up on safety and security issued.