Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have honoured 30 drivers in Al Ain for their adherence to traffic laws and regulations during the past three years.
The Al Ain Traffic and Patrols Directorate collaborated with the Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol to greet and reward the drivers, who did not have any recorded traffic violations in the last three years. The recognition was part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s Ya Hafiz campaign, which is conducted in cooperation with other partners. Police also released a video on its social media accounts highlighting the initiative.
Colonel Matar Abdullah Al Muhairi, director of Al Ain Traffic Department, said the initiative aims to encourage positive driving behaviours on the emirate’s roads, and raise awareness about traffic laws. He also commended the awardees, and urged them to continue driving safely.
Gifts
Motorists received gifts from the Happiness Patrol, and had a change to interact with traffic officials, including Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Abdullah Al Kalbani, head of the Al Ain Traffic Investigations Department, and Lieutenant Colonel Obaid Al Kaabi, head of the Security Media Department in Al Ain Region.