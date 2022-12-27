Dubai: The rainy weather condition is expected to persist in most parts of the UAE until midweek and authorities are advising motorists to take extra caution when on the road.
“It is important to practice safe driving in unfavourable weather conditions,” underlined Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Dubai Police added: “Driving safely takes your full attention. Your focus should be on driving safely, slowing down, and avoiding waterlogged areas.”
Abu Dhabi Police also called on motorists to exercise caution and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The Ministry of Interior also took to Twitter and issued a safety alert: “Due to the exposure of several areas in the country to fluctuations in weather conditions please take care while driving and avoid valleys and places where water flows.
Ras Al Khaimah Police announced some valleys in the emirate have been flooded, and the road leading to Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, has been closed due to unstable weather conditions. They advised motorists to avoid valleys and cooperate with traffic police.
Here are the helpful tips from authorities and road safety experts when driving during inclement weather:
Safe driving tips from RTA
Additional tips from RoadSafetyUAE:
- Take care of others, especially ‘weaker’ traffic participants like motorcycle drivers, bicycle riders and pedestrians.
- Consider longer braking distances due to wet or slippery road surface.
- Use your heater and A/C to avoid fogging of the wind screen.
- Listen to the radio for traffic updates.
- Ask your passengers to help keep an eye out for oncoming cars and obstacles on the road.
- Stay in your lane and don’t drift – there’s a natural tendency to wander into the middle of the road when visibility gets bad.
- If you have no visibility, pull over to the side of the road and turning on your hazard lights alert other drivers of where you are, or pull into petrol stations or rest areas.
- Stay away from areas which are normally affected by bad weather, like wadis.
Watch out for ‘aquaplaning’
In rainy conditions, oil and engine fluids can float atop rainwater, making the driving surfaces slippery. Water creates a barrier between the road and your tires, which can cause you to lose traction and aquaplane.
If this occurs, take your foot off the gas, hold the steering wheel in place, and lightly apply the brakes.
More rain expected
Heavy rainfall was reported in Maleha, Sharjah, Khor Fakkan and moderate rainfall was received on Dubai-Al Ain Road on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy conditions are going to prevail until Friday. Wet weather will prevail as rainfall is expected on Wednesday in the country’s coastal, northern and eastern areas.