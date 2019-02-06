Motorists who don't commit traffic offences for 12 months, starting today, could get a 100 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines - thanks to a new initiative by Dubai Police.
Maj Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police said that the new initiative is part of the Year of Tolerance observance and will help many drivers to get discounts on their traffic fines.
“Motorists who didn’t commit traffic offences for three months [counted from February 6] will benefit [from a] 25 per cent discount, while motorists who didn’t commit traffic offences for six months [counted from February 6] will enjoy a 50 per cent discount on their accumulated traffic fines,” Maj Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri said.
However, motorists who don’t commit traffic offences for nine months will get a possible 75 per cent discount and motorists who don’t commit a traffic offence for one year will enjoy 100 per cent discount on their accumulated fines. All time periods are counted from February 6.
For example, if you had a traffic fine(s) on February 1, and manage to not get another fine from February 6 to April 6 (three months), you are eligible for a discount of 25 per cent on your existing fines if you chose to pay up in April. If you decide to wait and not pay after three months - and also avoid fines for a longer period such as six months or nine months (from February 6), you could get the higher discount of 50 per cent or 75 per cent. However, if you wait to pay and get a fine within said period, you will not be eligible for any discounts on accumulated or existing fines.
If your annual car registration happens during the rest of the year, and you have managed to avoid getting any fines from February 6 till registration date - you will be eligible for discounts depending on the time period.
