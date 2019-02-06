For example, if you had a traffic fine(s) on February 1, and manage to not get another fine from February 6 to April 6 (three months), you are eligible for a discount of 25 per cent on your existing fines if you chose to pay up in April. If you decide to wait and not pay after three months - and also avoid fines for a longer period such as six months or nine months (from February 6), you could get the higher discount of 50 per cent or 75 per cent. However, if you wait to pay and get a fine within said period, you will not be eligible for any discounts on accumulated or existing fines.