Dubai: Al Raffa Police Station in Dubai has achieved 99 per cent in security coverage across its jurisdiction area. It has also achieved an average response time for emergencies of two minutes and eighteen seconds.
These statistics were revealed during an inspection visit to the police station by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.
Al Mansouri praised the efforts of the station’s employees and encouraged them to continue working with high efficiency towards enhancing the security of the emirate.
Traffic cases
During the inspection visit, Al Mansouri reviewed the statistics of the Traffic Registration Section, which received 188 traffic reports during 2021, of which three were fatal accidents. The station, in collaboration with internal and external partners, confiscated 70 violated vehicles, 93 motorcycles, and 142 bicycles and issued tickets for 638 pedestrians for jaywalking.
The Assistant Commander-in-Chief hailed the station’s efforts in ensuring the safety of motorists by carrying out seven campaigns with the General Department of Traffic to address traffic law violations, schools’ safety, pedestrians’ safety, and bicycles and motorcycles traffic law.
Bounced cheques
He was also briefed that the station resolved Dh237 million worth of bounced check disputes in 2021, compared to Dh298 million in 2020.
Al Mansouri was also briefed on the initiatives carried out by the station for employees to motivate them, which contributed to a 99 per cent increase in happiness.