Dubai: No criminal or traffic cases have been recorded against unknown parties in Dubai’s Hatta region in the last 5 years.

These statistics were revealed during the annual inspection visit to Hatta Police Station by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

The Hatta Police Station has achieved 100 per cent in security coverage across the jurisdiction area. It also achieved an average response time for emergencies of 1 minute and seven seconds in 2021, when the target was four minutes.

Zero cases

In 2021, the station recorded zero serious crimes and zero cases that the prosecution dismissed for lack of evidence. It also contacted 100 per cent of traffic and crime victims within seven business days.

Traffic and road safety

Maj Gen Al Mansouri also praised efforts made by the Traffic Records Department at Hatta Police Station and lauded their keenness on ensuring the safety of road users and saving lives through the efficient deployment of patrols in the jurisdiction area, which led to zero unknown traffic cases last year. They also recorded nine traffic cases and one death last year compared to eight traffic cases and one death in the year before.

Hatta Police Station also implemented several traffic campaigns in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic, most notably the ‘sudden deviation’ and the ‘e-bike safety’ awareness campaigns. It also delivered many traffic awareness lectures at Hatta schools and government departments in the jurisdiction area.

Tourism security

Maj Gen Al Mansouri also inspected the workflow of the police station’s tourism security team responsible for carrying out rescue operations at the tourist attractions in the area, especially in Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta dam.

The tourism security team also successfully secured 41 events in 2021 and ensured the safety of sports enthusiasts involved in reactional activities such as hiking, marathon racing, endurance racing, and kayaking.

Toward the end of the inspection visit, the assistant commander-in-chief of Dubai Police was briefed on Hatta Police Station’s future projects and customer happiness initiatives.