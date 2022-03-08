Dubai: Dubai Police have opened Al Khawaneej Police Station that also has a Smart Police Station (SPS) providing policing services in seven languages to customers round the clock, without human intervention.
Al Khawaneej station also has a new smart patrol equipped to attend to reports and emergencies in desert areas and rough terrain, as well as a ‘Daily Brief Hall’ that uses artificial intelligence to combat crime.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, opened the new police station and said: “The new facility reflects Dubai Police’s keenness to provide a safe and secure environment that contributes to making Dubai the safest and happiest city in the world. It is proof of the force’s endeavour to enhance security in all areas around the emirate with police stations equipped with smart solutions and services to ensure community happiness and fast response to emergencies.”
Lt Gen Al Marri and other officers toured the newly-established station with its SPS, which does away with queues. He was also briefed on the proposed route of the security patrols through the intelligent security prediction system.
Colonel Ali Rashid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Acting Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, said the new station is expected to increase the security coverage in the area and ensure residents’ satisfaction with SPS services.