Dubai: Worrying crimes in Dubai’s Naif area have dropped by 19 per cent this year compared to 2020, an official said.
During the first half of this year, Naif Police Station dealt with 44 major crimes such as drug offences, robberies, assault and murder, compared to 54 cases during the same period in 2020.
Brigadier Dr Tarik Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, said that data analysis used to predict the behaviour of criminals and track them down helped achieve the decline in crime rate in the densely populated area.
“Programmes like smart data analysis, increased surveillance, quick response times by police patrols helped bring down the number of serious crimes,” said Brig Tahlak.
Increasing awareness among the 459,000-strong population also proved successful as crimes were being reported faster.
“Police patrols are present round the clock in different areas, especially tourist attractions and markets,” he added.
Official stats showed that the time to complete transactions also dropped to five minutes this year, compared to six minutes last year.
“It is a result of the work strategy at the police station and the prompt action taken by duty officers,” the official said.
Brig Tahlak also reminded the public to report any suspicious behaviour on 901 or 999.