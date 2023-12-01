Sharjah: An exhibit showcasing historical antiques, manuscripts, and ancient scientific instruments that demonstrate the significant contributions of early Muslim scholars in various fields in science and mathermatics, is set to open here on Monday (Decemebr 6, 2023).

It will be held at the House of Wisdom, iconic cultural hub is designed to offer various means of learnin, in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies

Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the House of Wisdom (HoW) is gearing up to inaugurate the exhibit, titled ‘Takween: Sciences and Creativity’ exhibition for the first time ever in the UAE.

‘Takween: Sciences and Creativity’ exhibition Date: December 6 - March 6, 2024



Venue: House of Wisdom (HoW), Sharjah



What to see: Historical antiques, manuscripts, and ancient scientific instruments showing the significant contributions of early Muslim scholars in various fields, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics

Pioneers

The curation spans key stages of knowledge evolution — from collection and translation to innovation and development — emphasising that Arab and Muslim scholars were not merely transmitters of knowledge but pioneers who forged new scientific specialisations and theories.

They not only developed existing theories but also contributed to the accumulation, classification, and indexing of various branches of knowledge.

The primary objective of the exhibition is to illuminate the rich heritage and history housed within the ancient halls, shelves, and treasuries of Baghdad’s House of Wisdom, which served as one of the world’s largest public libraries during the Islamic Golden Age and played a pivotal role in nurturing the intellectual growth of the early Muslim world.

Inspiring the youth

Additionally, the exhibition seeks to inspire the youth with the richness of our Islamic achievements and innovations across disciplines. It serves as a valuable resource for generating scientific research ideas, particularly in areas where our predecessors achieved outstanding and meritorious accomplishments.

The exhibit is being held in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies.

Commenting on the exhibition, Marwa Al Aqroubi, HoW Executive Director, expressed her pride in the partnership with KFCRIS to realise the noble goals of the exhibition.

She further extended gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his firm patronage and support of the initiatives that advance societal knowledge and introduce future generations to the history of Islamic sciences.

Al Aqroubi added: “This exhibition offers a unique experience, immersing us in the Islamic sciences that flourished during the golden age of our early scholars. It highlights our ancestors’ notable accomplishments in astronomy, medicine, mathematics, engineering, and zoology, showcasing how they innovated and created concepts, theories, and scientific tools whose influence endures to this day. Our Arab and Islamic civilisation, which established the original House of Wisdom in Baghdad as a hub for translation, collection, and authorship, continues to raise the spirit of innovation and creativity. Through this exhibition, we aim to revitalise this spirit, firmly believing that knowledge and creativity are fundamental pillars for the prosperity of our present and our future.”

Opening

Ibrahim Aldeghaither, Assistant to the Secretary-General of KFCRIS, said: “Takween is an exhibition dedicated to showcasing rare manuscripts from the Arab Islamic scientific heritage. This year, it’s being hosted in the UAE at the House of Wisdom, a futuristic library model.

“The exhibition has previously been held at the King Faisal Centre from 2019 to 2022. This year’s inauguration, taking place on Wednesday, December 6, is under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The event will also be graced by His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al Faisal, Chairman of the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies.”

He added: “This marks a continuation of the exhibition’s successful journey in presenting the Arab and Islamic scientific heritage, honouring the contributions of Arab pioneers, and making these significant scientific treasures accessible to the eager new generations.”